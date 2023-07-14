Marie Claire Korea featured Do Kyungsoo's photographs on their Instagram account. The singer is seen looking handsome as hell in black and white photos wearing a black jacket with white t-shirt underneath, paired with a watch. In another close-up picture, he posed shirtless wearing a black blazer and looking sideways. EXO’s DO Kyungsoo Shares Set Photo and Beautiful Full Moon on His Personal Instagram Account!

View Kyungsoo's Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marie claire korea 마리끌레르 (@marieclairekorea)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)