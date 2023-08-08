Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Dangal actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline. The Bollywood actor styled the look with a black waist belt and heels. Fatima Sana Shaikh looks absolutely gorgeous in the printed maxi dress. The actor styled her middle-parted long hair in soft waves. The look styled by Tanya Mehta serves major fashion goals. Fatema Sana Shaikh Shares Serene and Beautiful ‘Morning Walk in the Mountains’ Pics on Insta!

Check Fatima Sana Shaikh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

