Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has shared some ultra-glamorous photos on social media. The star footballer's partner took to her Instagram handle to share a stylish photo dump. In one of the pictures, she is seen doing makeup inside a private jet. She also shared an adorable selfie with her children. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with Cristiano Ronaldo on a cruise boat. She also added a glamorous picture in a sleeveless pink outfit paired with a matching bag and accessorised with a diamond necklace. "La belleza está en los ojos del que mira [sic]," Georgina Rodriguez captioned the beautiful Instagram post. She also gave a glimpse of her workout routine in the post. Cristiano Ronaldo Vacays With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Celebrity Couple Shares Holiday Pics On Instagram.

Here's Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

