Georgina Rodriguez is undoubtedly a stunner. She is not only known for her good look and perfect curvaceous physique but also for her unique fashion choices. Recently, the gorgeous diva has posted some sizzling pictures of her along with her boyfriend, ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and her snaps will surely give you major style goals. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)