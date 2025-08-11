Has Portugal's legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to his Georgina Rodriguez? Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a long-term relationship for the past nine years with Georgina Rodriguez. Recently, Georgina Rodriguez confirmed that the Al-Nassr star has likely proposed to his partner. The model and influencer took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her hand with an engagement ring. Georgina Rodriguez kept his hand on top of CR'7's hand. Rodriguez captioned the post with a heartwarming message: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives." ‘My Great Love’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Shares Special Message on Valentine's Day 2025 (See Post).

Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Engagement Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)