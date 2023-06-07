Heather Graham, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in films like "Boogie Nights," has set the internet ablaze with her recent white bikini photos. The 53-year-old star showcased her stunning figure and timeless beauty, captivating fans and garnering widespread admiration. The Actress shared a bunch of pictures on her social media. The actress kept her hair loose and opted for a no-makeup look for the beach day. Heather Graham Birthday: Most Stunning Red Carpet Pictures of 'The Hangover' Actress.

Check Out The Pictures Here: