Heather Graham took a sensational hat-trick while Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris starred as Australia beat India by 54 runs in dominant fashion in the fifth and final T20I of the series between these two teams. Gardner and Harris were involved in a 129-run undefeated stand that took Australia to 196/4 from a spot of bother at the one stage. With the ball, Gardner was one of Australia's best bowlers with figures of 2/20 in four overs. Graham was spectacular as she scalped four wickets in just two overs where she conceded just eight runs. For India, Deepti Sharma struck a half-century but it was all in vain as India were eventually bowled out for just 142 runs. Heather Graham Hat-Trick Video: Watch Australian Bowler Achieve Sensational Feat in IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022.

IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 Result:

A dominant display by Australia in the final match against India 👊 They take the T20I series 4-1 👏#INDvAUS | 📝: https://t.co/jljaJT2z4y pic.twitter.com/jn6qXUfP3m — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2022

