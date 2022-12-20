Heather Graham took a hat-trick as Australia backed up a dominant performance with the bat to beat India by 54 runs in the fifth T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, December 20. Graham became the second Australian bowler after Megan Schutt to take a hat-trick in women's T20Is. Ashleigh Gardner produced an all-round effort in the game taking two wickets after she was involved in a sensational 129-run stand with Grace Harris with the two taking Australia to 196/4. Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle for India with her knock of 53 off 34 balls as the hosts eventually fell 54 runs short of the target. Heather Graham Hat-Trick Video: Watch Australian Bowler Achieve Sensational Feat in IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022.

Australia beat India by 54 Runs in IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I:

5TH WT20I. Australia Women Won by 54 Run(s) https://t.co/lcM9rc7Nve#INDvAUS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 20, 2022

