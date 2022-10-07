Hina Khan on Instagram gave her fans some major inspiration for the festive season by dropping a series of pictures in ethnic attire. She opted for a gorgeous moss-green colour long salwar with silver bordered dupatta. She accessorised her look by choosing silver oxidised ear studs, a neck choker, a statement ring, minimal make-up, short wavy curls and finally, a black bindi that perfectly complemented her glimpse. Hina Khan’s Komolika Wardrobe Will Leave You Bewitched – View Pic.

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

