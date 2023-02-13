Hina Khan is an absolute fashionista! The diva is currently holidaying in the Maldives, and the star dropped stunning pool pictures on Instagram today. The post showed Hina soaking up the sun in a white bikini and enjoying her vacation. She is wearing a white bikini and adjustable sports sun visor cap. The actress has been sharing back-to-back pictures from her vacation and giving us holiday fashion goals. Bikini-Clad Hina Khan Is a Water Baby As She Flaunts Her Hot Bod Inside the Pool (View Pics).

Check The Pictures Here If You Have Missed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

