Megan Fox, the Transformers actress, is making waves on the internet with her latest sultry look that has left fans in awe. Sporting a completely see-through orange dress with pasties, she exudes confidence and allure in the captivating snapshots. The bold fashion choice, showcasing her impeccable style, has the internet abuzz with admiration and compliments. Adding her unique touch, Megan paired the optical illusion dress with cool and funky jewelry, accentuating her chic appearance. She opted for a sleek updo with side flicks, perfectly complementing the edgy ensemble. Megan Fox Turns Heads in Sheer Tank Top and Mini Skirt During Outing with Fiance Machine Gun Kelly (View Pic).