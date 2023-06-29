Huma Qureshi has dropped some uber-cool pictures on social media. The Tarla actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in neon green athleisure paired with white sneakers. The look styled by Sanam Ratansi serves major fitness style goals. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with quirky green earrings. She paired the athleisure with a neon green shirt, and the overall look serves major fashion goals. "Current relationship status - In love with my coconut earrings [sic]," Huma Qureshi captioned the adorable Instagram post. Huma Qureshi Looks Like a Diva in Blue Pantsuit, Tarla Actor Shares Stunning Pics On Insta.

