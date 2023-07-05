Huma Qureshi has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Tarla actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a black co-ord set. The Bollywood actor is seen in a black cotton cropped top paired with stylish black joggers. Huma accesorised the look with gold hoop earrings. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. The overall look styled by Sanam Ratansi serves major fashion goals. The actor looks absolutely sassy in her Instagram photos. Huma Qureshi Stuns in Formal Orange Pantsuit Set For Tarla Promotions (View Pics).

Here's Huma Qureshi's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

