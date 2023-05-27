IIFA 2023 brought forth a breathtaking sight as Jacqueline Fernandez graced the event in a dazzling, shiny multicolor gown. Her presence was nothing short of a visual delight, leaving everyone in awe. The internet was set ablaze as stunning pictures of Jacqueline emerged, showcasing her enchanting looks. The actress took to Instagram and surprised her fans with a series of pictures. IIFA 2023: Delhi Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Fly to Abu Dhabi for Award Show.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)