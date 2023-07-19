Ishaan Khatter has shared some dapper pictures on social media. The Pippa actor took to his Instagram handle to share photos of him in a black pantsuit paired with striped blazers. The Bollywood actor styled the look with black formal shoes and rings. Ishaan Khatter is seen posing with an umbrella in one of the pictures. In another picture, Ishaan is seen posing inside a car. "Love this monochrome look [sic]," a user commented on Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post. Ishaan Khatter Shares Adorable Photo With Furry Friend, Check Cute Pic of Pippa Actor.

Here's Ishaan Khatter's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

