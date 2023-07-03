Ishaan Khatter has shared an adorable photo on social media. The Pippa actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with his cute brown dog. The Bollywood actor is seen holding the little dog in his arms in the adorable photo. Ishaan Khatter is seen in a short-sleeved white t-shirt in the photo. "Yes we are furry happy rn [sic]," Ishaan wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Oh my cuddles [sic]," his mother, Neliima Azeem, commented on the cute IG post. Ishaan Khatter Shares an Unseen Pic and Pens a Heartfelt Note To Wish His ‘Bade Miyan’ Shahid Kapoor on His Special Day.

