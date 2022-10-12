Jonathan Majors has graced the cover of a leading men’s magazine. The actor who’d next be seen as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has showed off his chiselled body in swim trunks. He can be seen posing stylishly by the pool in these pictures that are too hot to handle. Avengers The Kang Dynasty: Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Jonathan Majors Starrer.

Jonathan Majors Flaunting His Ripped Physique

Jonathan Majors covers the latest issue of Men’s Health pic.twitter.com/wcUED854h7 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)