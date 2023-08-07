Kajal Aggarwal has shared some dazzling pictures of her on social media. The Singham actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a shimmery red saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Kajal styled the Manish Malhotra saree with a silver embellished purse. The Bollywood actress opted for subtle nude makeup. Kajal looks gorgeous in her middle-parted straight hair look. "Haute Dreams are made of these [sic]," Kajal Aggarwal added in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. Kalki Koechlin Looks Glam in Pastel-Hued Saree Paired With Backless Blouse (See Pics).

Here's Kajal Aggarwal's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)