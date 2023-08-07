Kalki Koechlin recently attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement ceremony. The Made in Heaven 2 actor shared stunning pictures of her look from the event she attended with her daughter Sappho. The Bollywood actor is seen in a printed pastel-hued saree paired with a beautiful backless halterneck blouse and dazzling juttis. She styled her hair in a sleek low bun and accessorised the look with hoop earrings. "In the mood for celebration [sic]," Kalki Koechlin captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire Engagement: Kalki Koechlin, Alaya F, Ibrahim Ali Khan & More Attend Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter’s Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Here's Kalki's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

