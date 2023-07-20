Karan Johar is often known for his vibrant and colourful fashion choices. He recently surprised his Insta fam by wearing a plain black suit for the screening of Bawaal. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director is seen wearing a black blazer and pants. He also completed the ensemble with his signature large black eyewear and rings. He also added a quirky caption on the post stating, “Ma kehti hai Umar ho gayee hai… dhang ke kapde pehno…. Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sada suit [Sic]”. Student of the Year 3 To Be Turned Into Disney+ Hotstar Series by Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor To Play Lead!.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)