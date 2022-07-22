There's a new Indian daily soap, titled Channa Mereya featuring actors Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead. They play the role of Aditya and Ginni. While it is your typical rich cold guy meets a poor, feisty girl love story, fans are loving every bit of it. Fans of Channa Mereya are in love with the chemistry of the lead actors and storyline that despite being filled with TV tropes is worth a watch. As #ChannaMereya trends on Twitter, here's a look at the photos and videos shared by netizens of their favourite couple moments.

Romantic!

Who Will Fall in Love First?

-ginny is going to fall first especially when she comes to know adi’s story but adi will fall harder 🥹#channamereya #gitya pic.twitter.com/vQSPDnrqcg — ash.🌪 (@mycrackischaos) July 22, 2022

She Is There For Him...Always

She’s the one that’s always going to be there for him… She’s going to become the family that he craved for…💛#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/r4sTA7pdOL — AVI KE KUTTE 🤍🐾 (@ChandiKiGuddiya) July 13, 2022

Cute

this was just so precious and funny plss he’s so cute 😭😂 "ab jaha jayenge waha left hai toh kya karu" 😭#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/Ts8oDLghAf — jules (@gendaphool_j) July 22, 2022

Aditya and Ginni at War or Love

Hahha

This show is serving me with all the ITV cliche I was dying to watch 😩❤️#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/HsKK5kYuwK — Nidhi 🎂 (@ektara03) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)