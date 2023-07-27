TV and film star Karishma Tanna is making waves with her latest fashion statement, radiating boss lady vibes in a breathtaking burgundy co-ord pant suit. The actress paired the stylish ensemble with a sexy burgundy bralette, adding a touch of allure to her look. Her confident pose and loose hair further complemented the stunning pictures, leaving fans in awe of her charisma. The gorgeous snapshots, shared on social media, have quickly become a hit among her followers, with many praising her impeccable sense of style. Karishma Tanna Stuns in Denim-On-Denim Look, Check Stylish Pic of the Scoop Actor.