Karishma Tanna has shared an uber-cool picture of her on social media. The Sanju actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her in a denim-on-denim look. The Bollywood actor is seen in a black sports bra beneath the denim jacket paired with denim trousers. Her wavy hair look added a glam quotient to her style. The actor is seen posing while sitting on a sofa in her latest photo. "Ssuppp?!? [sic]," Karishma Tanna added in the caption of her latest Instagram post. Karishma Tanna Looks Gorgeous in Blue Full-Sleeved Collared Dress, Check Scoop Actor's Monsoon Style.

Here's Karishma Tanna's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

