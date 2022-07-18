Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the latter's 39th birthday in Maldives along with close friends and fam. VicKat are having a great time at the beachy locale with Isabelle Kaif, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh and others which include Ileana D’ Cruz, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Having said that, the photos/videos shared by Vicky-Kat from their vacay are pure BFF goals. Don't believe us, check it out below. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Latest Picture From Their Maldives Vacay Is Pure Couple Goals!

Sliding Their Way to Happiness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Kat's Girls Gang!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Scroll Through Awesome Vacay Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Shirtless Hotties!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

