Keerthy Suresh is a fashionista who keeps impressing her fans with her sartorial and chic fashion choices. In her recent Instagram post, Keerthy is seen donning a stunning sky blue blazer set festooned with floral embellishment. She matched the blazer with a chanderi top and wide-leg trousers. Keerthy Suresh topped the look with silver statement earrings and a bracelet. Keerthy Suresh In Striped Black Pantsuit For Maamannan Promotions Has To Be the Gold Standard of Fashion! View Photos.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)