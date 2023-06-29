Keerthy Suresh has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Maamannan actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a striped black pantsuit. The actress looks like an absolute diva in her latest photos. Keerthy accesorised the look with gold jewellery and black pumps. The look styled by Shruthi Manjari serves major fashion goals. Is Keerthy Suresh Marrying Dubai Businessman Farhan Bin Liaquath? Actress Shoots Down Marriage Rumours Like a Queen!

Check Keerthy Suresh's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

