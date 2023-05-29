Kriti Sanon definitely knows her way around fashion. The Bollywood actress, who is currently in highlights for her upcoming film, "Adipurush", is known for her sartorial choices. Sanon posted pictures on Instagram where she can be seen slaying in an all-black pantsuit. The pictures are serving some major boss lady vibes for her fans. Her sparkling neckpiece and open hairstyle are hard to overlook. Her "Bhediya" co-actor Varun Dhawan also wrote a quirky comment on the post. Disha Patani Serves Glam As She Flashes Her Cleavage in Corset-Themed Black Dress With Statement Neckpiece (View Pics).

Kriti Sanon in an All-Black Pantsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Varun Dhawan’s Comment on Kriti Sanon’s Post

Varun Dhawan's Comment on the Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)