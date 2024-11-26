Kriti Sanon constantly steals the spotlight with her stunning fashion picks. The actress has cemented her status as a fashion icon. In her latest appearance, Kriti casts a style spell in a stylish strapless black gown. The actress effortlessly steals the show in the chic ensemble. The stunning gown features a corset with geometric and subtle romantic floral detailing. She amps up the glam with chunky hoop earrings. Pops of highlighter, with a subtle pink blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow enhance her beautiful features and complement the attire. Her hair styled into a chic updo with wispy strands left loose in the front, finish the elegant look with finesse. View Kriti’s pictures below. Kriti Sanon Redefines Fashion In Both Traditional And Western Wear; Carries An Effortless Glam (See pictures).

Kriti Sanon Casts a Style Spell in Black Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

