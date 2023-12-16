Stepping up her fashion game, Kriti Sanon stuns in a mesmerising gold crop top and skirt combo, flaunting a glamorous avatar in her recent Instagram posts. The Mimi actress shared these captivating pictures on her profile, highlighting her chic sense of style. Sanon opted for elegant beach wave hair, complemented by a dazzling yet subtle makeup look, and minimal accessories to complete the ensemble. Do Patti: Kriti Sanon Shares Pictures from Her First Day Of Shoot.

See Kriti Sanon's Latest Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)