Madhuri Dixit is definitely ageing like a fine wine and her Instagram feed serves enough proof! The actress, who's known for her stunning beauty and acting prowess, blessed her fans with new pics on IG that see her posing in a classic red saree. In the clicks, the superstar spells elegance in sheer six-yard paired with embellished sleeveless blouse. "Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter," she captioned the images. Not to miss, her impeccable makeup game and dark lip shade. Madhuri Dixit Birthday: 7 Times She Impressed Us With Her Sartorial Choices.

Madhuri Dixit in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)