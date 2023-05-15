Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit celebrates her birthday on May 15. The Aaja Nachle actress who once ruled Bollywood took a sabbatical post her wedding and shifted her base to the US. However, after a gap of a few years, she decided to mark her comeback and there has been no looking back for her ever since. Dixit is busy signing multiple movies, reality TV shows and OTT releases. And while juggling her super busy schedule, Madhuri is carefully positioning herself as a fashionista who knows how to stay in trend. Madhuri Dixit Grooves to Her Iconic Song 'Ek Do Teen Char' in Gown at an Award Function (Watch Video).

Looking at Madhuri's Instagram account, you are convinced that she takes her sartorial game very seriously. With the help of the ace stylist, Ami Patel, Dixit has registered some of the most stunning looks under her name. From a powerful pantsuit to a charming lehenga choli and gorgeous saree, Madhuri has never restricted herself when it comes to picking silhouettes and has always been experimental. With that oh-so-lovely smile of hers, she rules your heart and leaves a lasting impression on your mind. To elaborate more on her fashion shenanigans, let's check out some of her best looks from the recent past. Madhuri Dixit's Birthday Special: Iconic Dance Numbers of the Bollywood Actor to Look at! (Watch Videos).

In Gauri & Nainika

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Rishi & Vibhuti

In Rahul Mishra

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Anamika Khanna

Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit!

