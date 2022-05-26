Malaika Arora who attended Karan Johar's birthday party last night was dressed to the 't'. While many stars at the bash opted for whites, black and gold, Malla went the neon way and wowed all. For the scenes, she was seen in blazer and shorts combo which she teamed up with pink bra underneath. Not to miss, her bright pink platform pumps, shimmery statement neckpiece and handbag. Kiara Advani Was a Glam Bomb in Blazer Plus Skirt Combo at Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash (View Pics).

Malaika Arora at KJo's Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)