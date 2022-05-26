Kiara Advani's style has always been bang-on. And for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, the lady made heads turn with her BOMB look. For the party, the actress went braless and opted for a white blazer which she paired with a shimmery skirt in shade grey. Further to accentuate her look, sexy heels, subtle makeup and neat hairdo did the work. Glam! Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani's Classic White Co-ord Set by Mishru for Salman Khan's Eid Party.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

