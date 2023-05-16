Martha Stewart has become Sports Illustrated’s oldest cover model ever, posing for the magazine’s annual swimsuit edition at the age of 81. One of four cover models for this year's issue, which honours strong women who "live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally," is the television personality and cook. Actress Megan Fox, model Brooks Nader, and musician Kim Petras were the other models. Megan Fox Sports Illustrated Photoshoot: From Seashell to Brown Colour Bikini, The Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These Hot New Pics.

Check Out Her Photoshoot Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart)

