Grammy Award winner German transgender singer-songwriter Kim Petras poses for the latest cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2023. No doubt she is slaying in these photoshoot. The 30-year old singer has been chosen to be one of the four cover stars of the magazine's annual issue, along with Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart. Megan Fox Sports Illustrated Photoshoot: From Seashell to Brown Colour Bikini, The Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in These Hot New Pics.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Sports Illustrated magazine features Transgender singer Kim Petras on the cover of the Swimsuit 2023 edition 👙 pic.twitter.com/eMy53FcOJV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)