Mira Rajput's love for ethnic wear is quite evident from her Instagram. Be it attending a wedding in exuberant lehanga-choli to rocking a simple kurta, she understands desi fashion well. Having said that, Shahid Kapoor's wife's latest OOTD is quite commendable as it's a perfect summer look. In the pics, Mira can be seen in mauve and yellow-coloured chanderi silk salwar suit set with minimal jewellery and jutis. Indeed, she looks stunning in the pics. Mira Rajput’s Holi Is Calm and Serene by the Beach as She Strikes a Stunning Pose in Her Swimsuit (View Pics).

Mira Rajput's Desi Fashion:

