Seems like Mira Rajput is obsessed with the Maldives. As the lady has been sharing back-to-back pictures from the exotic locale and today (October 18) was no different. As Mira shared a click of herself on Instagram in a white bikini paired with a shrug. She captioned the picture as, "Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since." We feel you girl!

Mira Rajput:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)