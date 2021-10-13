These days we see Mira Rajput very much active on social media. Right from sharing fashionable posts to just TP-ing at times, Shahid Kapoor's wife is a total stunner on Instagram. Now, today (October 13), she shared a mirror selfie of herself in a printed outfit and its gorg. Not to miss, the caption.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)