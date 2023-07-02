Actress, singer, songwriter and businesswoman Selena Gomez should also be named the ‘Queen of Breaking The Internet.’ All it took was a couple of photos posing from the comfort of her bedroom. Selena on Saturday took to Instagram to share two sultry snaps in a hot red lace bralette flaunting her sexy cleavage on display. The “Calm Down” singer used an Insta filter and captioned the post, writing, “tan before I tan”, followed by the sun emoji. She tagged beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand in her post who had also shared these photos of Selena on their page. Meanwhile, the comments section was completely on fire with Selena Gomez fans, both celeb and non-celebs going gaga over the songstress’ sexy pics. Actress and BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham commented, Are you kidding?? This is beyond” followed by a fire emoji. A fan writes, “Mother is mothering,” while another comments, “The earth got hotter after this post.” Camila Cabello Poses in White Lace Panties and Oversized Graphic Tee, Selena Gomez Comments on Songstress' New Instagram Photos!

Selena Gomez Shares Thirst Trap!

Here's How the Internet Reacted to It

