American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello dropped new photos on her Instagram account, and they are lit AF! The 26-year-old former Fifth Harmony band member is posing in an oversized graphic tee and white lace panties giving a good view of her famous curves while lying down on her huge bed. Her dark hair and on-fleek makeup are giving serious goals in these new pics that even caught the attention of Selena Gomez! The 30-year-old “Calm Down” singer reacted to Camila’s post with a fire emoji and an ‘Ok mama’ comment. TBH, this has to be one of the sultriest looks of the “Señorita” singer.

Camila Cabello Shares New Instagram Photos

Another Photo From The Same Post

This One Has To Be Camila Cabello's Hottest Look From The Post

Here's How Selena Gomez Reacted to "Señorita" Singer's Pics

