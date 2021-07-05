Mouni Roy is one of the gorgeous actresses in the telly world. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Mouni often shares her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing app to keep her fans hooked. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a few beautiful pictures of her from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen donning a chic checkered co-ord set, which includes bralette and flared pants. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Bengali Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)