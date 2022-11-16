Mouni Roy's fashion sense is quite impressive and fans are in awe of her new pictures. She dropped super hot photos. The actor is followed by 25.3 million fans on Instagram in a cleavage-baring black dress. Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph in Sexy Golden Metallic Dress With Plunging Neckline (View Pics).

Check Out Mouni Roy's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)