Actress Mrunal Thakur is breaking the internet, and how! The B-town beauty showed off her most glamorous and sexy side to the audience with the release of the song “Kudieyee Ni Teri” from the forthcoming movie, Selfiee. The peppy, energetic and highly glamorised music track has Mrunal featured opposite Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. “Kudieyee Ni Teri” is receiving much love, especially Mrunal, who has surprised everyone with her “hotness quotient.” The 30-year-old, who is known for her girl-next-door image, has shattered the stereotype to put her sexiest foot forward. Styled by Komal Shahani, Mrunal is wearing a lot of skimpy, cut-out and risque outfits, and the girl pulls them off with utmost ease and panache. Meanwhile, Twitterverse have declared Mrunal Thakur as the ultimate sexy ‘naval queen.’ They are sharing her hot photos, videos and GIFs from the song on the social media platform.

Mrunal Thakur Supremacy

Sure

She Is Hot as Fire

Mrunal Thakur 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/EtOMkuvAeP — ᴀ ᴠ ᴇ ɴ ɢ ᴇ ʀ (@actressavenger) February 9, 2023

HAWT

Excuse Me, Miss

Hmmmm

Bollywood Navel queen!! ❤️‍🔥🔥 Mrunal Thakur. pic.twitter.com/vwdVNIgSMV — Halwa Thundu 🔞💥 (@halwa_thundu) February 9, 2023

Watch Video: Kudiyee Ni Teri (Selfiee)

