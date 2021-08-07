Bollywood's 'Sherni' Vidya Balan is following the vocal for local mantra on National Handloom Day 2021. As the actress shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating the day and posing in a silk saree. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a six-yard that's paired with a sleeveless blouse. Not to miss, the neatly done hairdo, earrings, and the red pout. Amazing!

Vidya Balan Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

