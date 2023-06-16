Vidya Balan has shared some beautiful pictures of her on social media. The Dirty Picture actress took to her official Instagram handle to share elegant pictures of her in a red silk saree. Vidya accessorised the look with golden earrings. "Sari, stairs ahead [sic]," Vidya Balan captioned the beautiful post. "So beautiful [sic]," actress Aditi Rao Hydari commented on Vidya's gorgeous post. Vidya Balan Films: From The Dirty Picture to Tumhari Sullu, a Look at the Actress’ Finest Performances!

Check Vidya Balan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

