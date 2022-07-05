Nushrratt Bharuccha radiates sheer elegance and glamour in hot maroon saree that's just WOW! The 'Janhit Mein Jaari' actress looks exuberant in the georgette saree that was paired with an embellished blouse to complete her ethnic ensemble. No doubt, she looks like an absolute beauty in her stylish six-feet drape while we can't take off our eyes from her beautiful and ever shining smile. Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Stunning As She Poses in a Pink-Hued Blouse and Palazzos With Beautiful Prints! (View Pics)

View Pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha in Georgette Maroon Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

