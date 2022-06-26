Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha turned up the glam quotient, exuding 'Weekend' vibes with her latest social media pictures looking stunning as usual. "Knock Knock. Who's there? WEEKEND!" captioned the Pyar Ka Punchnama star on Instagram, with a butterfly emoji at the end. Nushrratt Bharuccha Slays in a Chic Floral Corset Top Paired with Matching Skirt (View Pics).

Nushrratt donned a pretty pink-hued blouse and palazzos having intricate prints, matching her attire with a similar printed shrug. She struck an elegant pose, leaning onto a wall, looking down. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor clicked the second picture in a sitting pose, with one hand running through her curly brunette hair. She had a hint of a smile on her face, looking quite graceful.

In the third picture, Nushrratt posed, keeping one hand on the wall, while her other hand revealed two pairs of golden-coloured bangles which suited well with her attire. She had sported a pink shade of lipstick while her bare minimum makeup seemed flawless. The actor looked like a pretty belle in the fourth image as she raised up her arms, letting the sheer pink shrug fly in the wind, as she walked on a small pathway, a few feet up from the ground. Nushrratt's infectious smile made the picture look perfect. Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot Bikini Pics: 7 Times the Glamorous Diva Proved to Be a Sucker for Sexy Swimwear.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many noteworthy movies. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Love Sex aur Dhokha in 2010. However, she rose to fame with her film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011. Some of the actor's most well-known films include Chhorii, Dream Girl, and Chhalaang.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Nushrratt is bathing in the success of her latest film Janhit Mein Jaari, a light-hearted comedy on safe sex. The film also features actor Anud Singh Dhaka and is directed by Jai Basantu Singh.Further, Nushrratt has also started shooting for her upcoming project Selfiee in Bhopal. Actors Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty star in this movie as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)