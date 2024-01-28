Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in a stunning ensemble in her latest Instagram post. The actress exudes elegance in a high-slit black dress, accentuated by a chic thigh-high slit and a standout purple cape. Her impeccably applied makeup, featuring a smokey eye, nude lip, and subtle highlighter, perfectly complements her look. Sharing these pictures, she captioned "Make every outfit count." Nushrratt Bharuccha Enjoys Morning with Beautiful View, Shares Pics on Insta!. Nushrratt Bharuccha's IG Post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

