Akshay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (April 4). And just after that, 45 crew members on Ram Setu sets have also tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot has now been halted. On Sunday, Akshay also shared his health update on social media. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha.

