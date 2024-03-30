The mother-daughter duo, Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie looked adorable as they coordinated their outfits and looked cute and stunning in matching red attire. Priyanka exuded her usual fashion flair in a red saree, while little Malti charmed in a cute choli and lehenga ensemble. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dashing in an ivory kurta and Nehru jacket at the family function. Priyanka Chopra Feeds Cake to Cousin Mannara Chopra at Zid Actress' 33rd Birthday Party, Poses With Hubby Nick Jonas and Family (Watch Video).

Priyanka, Malti And Nick Jonas At Family Function

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)